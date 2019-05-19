Sequel to Salman Khan's No Entry in the offing? Director Anees Bazmee gives a hint!

Onkar Kulkarni May 19 2019, 3.52 pm May 19 2019, 3.52 pm

Since a long time, there has been a buzz about the makers of No Entry planning to make a sequel. Finally, it is the director of the film Anees Bazmee who has given a hint via his Twitter handle. The filmmaker tweeted a picture of a wall which has been swamped with posters of No Entry. Giving a caption to the picture, Anees asked his followers – “Part 2 kare kya?” With Salman Khan’s diary being full, we wonder if the actor from the original film will reprise his part in the sequel.

The original film that released in 2005 also stars Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitly with a cameo appearance by Sameera Reddy. Produced by Boney Kapoor the movie is an official remake of 2002 Tamil movie Charlie Chaplin. The film gained a lot of popularity and was the biggest blockbuster of 2005. It was a big success, grossing Rs 97.64 crore worldwide. The film was remade in regional languages Marathi and Bengali. While the former one was titled No Entry Pudhe Dhoka Aahey, the latter one was called Kelor Kirti.

Poster dekhke khayaal aaya, part 2 kare kya? pic.twitter.com/abVhYPgehn — Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) May 19, 2019

Buzz has been doing the rounds that the makers are planning to make No Entry Mein Entry as the film’s sequel. Earlier it was reported that Salman didn’t have dates for the film and so the makers were thinking of roping in Akshay Kumar or Arjun Kapoor to replace the Dabangg star.

Back then in 2014, while talking to a publication, when Anees was shooting for Welcome Back, he had said that Boney was yet to give a green signal to the project. In 2015, the makers have been waiting for Salman Khan’s dates for as long as three years. And then there was news that the sequel of the film will feature as much as 10 actresses.