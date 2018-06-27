Seven actresses who disappeared after a brief stint with Bollywood

Film industry is a cruel place, for some of the artistes have had a really microscopic career. For some, the exit was inevitable, thanks to unfavourable circumstances. Some willfully went into a hiatus and never came back. Bollywood isn't short of people who only lasted for a handful of films. Many of them, we thought, were hear to stay. But then, you never know! Here are ten such actresses who simply vanished.

#Anu Aggarwal

There's a reason why we are beginning with her. Anu Aggarwal's exit is probably the most talked about, and rightly so. She shot to immediate fame with Aashiqui in 1990, post which she went on to work actively till 1996. Many presumed her career was about to bloom. Just then, in 1999, Anu suffered a car crash and slipped into coma. Of what many believe is a miracle, she returned to life after 29 days in coma, but never came back to showbiz. A resident of Bihar now, she is presently an author, yoga guide and a motivational speaker.

#Rimi Sen

You'd remember for her cutesy role in Hungama in 2003 and later for Dhoom in 2004 , alongside a few other films. But her career never got the boost she was looking for. Her last stint was Johnny Gaddar, after which we barely saw her. Oh yes, she was a part of Hindi Bigg Boss 9 too!

#Udita Goswami

Udita Goswami debuted with Paap and continued with Zeher in 2003 and 2005 respectively. But she became quite a sensation after Aksar opposite Emraan Hashmi. Sadly, that was not to stay. None of her future films Aggar and Kisse Pyar Karun made any noise. Neither did Udita's career. She is married to filmmaker Mohit Suri, and is a happy mother to a little girl.

#Tanushree Dutta

Who doesn't remember her bold antics in Aashiq Banaya Aapne? Nobody presumed Tanushree Dutta would be so drawn towards spirituality that she'd bid adieu to her acting career. After a smashing debut, she did only a couple of films including Chocolate in 2005. We hear she is content in her own company these days. However, she is apparently set to come back on the small screen this time.

#Kim Sharma

Kim Sharma was recently in news for allegedly being thrown out in a penniless condition by husband Ali Punjani, with whom she stayed in Kenya. She reportedly came back to Mumbai too, but not to her old profession. Post Mohabbatein, she was seen in small or moderate films like Fida and Tom, Dick and Harry. But acting didn't seem to work out for her. That was also the time Kim was rumoured to be dating Cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

#Minissha Lamba

Minissha is best known for debuting with Shoojit Sircar's Yahan which wasn't a great commercial success but grabbed eyeballs. Her next notable appearances were in Bachna Ae Haseeno, Kidnap and Dus Kahaniyaan. Her last flick was a Punjabi one in 2014, post which she tied the knot with beau Ryan Tham.

#Sneha Ullal

Salman Khan might be a godfather of launching newcomers, but he hasn't proved to be a lucky debut partner. Sneha Ullal is one of various examples. She kickstarted her journey with Lucky : No Time for Love in 2005 and next bagged Aryan Khan with Salman's brother Suhail Khan. But that was it. She barely did two more films in Hindi and did not prove much of a success down South either. Since last couple of years, she is not active in either of the industries.