Darshana Devi June 22 2019, 6.41 pm June 22 2019, 6.41 pm

When it comes to landing in troubles for films, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap tops the list. His films might often be marred by controversies but, at the same, are also lauded by the masses for its unique content. Gangs of Wasseypur is one such movie. Despite the controversies, the film, which deals with the story of ‘a gangster clashing with a ruthless, coal-mining kingpin’, managed to impress the masses with its rawness. It even went on to rake in Rs 10 crore on its opening weekend. But it looks like Kashyap has a sad anecdote attached to it.

As the film clocked in seven years on Saturday, the director penned a surprising note to mark the day and it has left us thoughtful. He mentioned that it was seven years when ‘his life got ruined’ and since then people have been wanting him to ‘do the same thing over and over again’. Adding that he has been trying to keep himself away from the ‘expectations’, he signed off saying that he is hoping for all his bad times to be over by the end of 2019. We wonder if he was referring to only the controversies or was it something else?

Here’s Anurag’s post:

7 years back is exactly when my life got ruined. Since then all everyone wants me to do is the same thing over and over again. Whereas I have only been unsuccessfully been trying to get away from that expectation . Anyways hope that “साढ़े साती” is over by the end of 2019. https://t.co/QQ5PpGcp2E — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 22, 2019

Based in Dhanbad district, Jharkhand, the film starred a slew of acclaimed actors like Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Piyush Mishra and Richa Chadha.