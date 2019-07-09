Ranjini Maitra July 09 2019, 10.31 am July 09 2019, 10.31 am

On Monday, Shabana Azmi's remarks on how anyone criticising the present Government was being branded as an anti-national, sparked a row of debates, online and offline. She also said that the country wouldn't taste improvement until criticisms had their space. This resulted in the actor receiving not very pleasant reactions. A day later, she has responded to the trolls and the backlash on Twitter. Her tweet is a clear indication that she indeed took them with a pinch of salt.

In her tweet, Shabana took a sarcastic dig at the right-wingers. She also recalled the time when the Muslim fundamentalists passed a 'Fatwa' against her after she shaved off her head while shooting for Deepa Mehta's 'Water'.

So much uproar over my 1 remark?Didnt realise I was so important in d eyes of d right wing 😜Muslim fundos also passed fatwa against me 4shaving my head for @IamDeepaMehta film ‘Water’2which @Javedakhtarjadu response on record was SHUT UP.All fundos r mirror images of each other — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) July 9, 2019

A few days back, Shabana was addressing a crowd at Indore after she received the Kunti Mathur Award for her work for women."In the interest of our country, it is necessary that we also point out its shortcomings. If we do not point out the flaws, how would the conditions improve? But the atmosphere now is such that if you criticise, especially the government, you are immediately branded as anti-national. We should not be afraid of this. Nobody needs their certificate," she said.

"We have grown up in a `Ganga-Jamni' (diverse) culture. We should not kneel before this situation. India is a beautiful country. Any attempt to divide people cannot be good for this country," the actor added.

Among the people who didn't appreciate the remarks was former union minister and BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain. Hussain said the similar kind of comments were also made by the 2014 'award wapsi gang'.

“Ab 2019 mein bhi yahi kaha ja raha hai. Aap kisi Sarkar ki aalochna kar sakte hain, Desh ki nahin (In 2019, similar things have been said. You can criticise a government, but not the country)," he stated.