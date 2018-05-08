Shah Rukh, Aamir and Ranbir attend Isha Ambani’s engagement bash, miss Sonam’s sangeet

Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha is set to marry Anand Piramal, the son of businessman Ajay Piramal towards the end of the year. The couple recently got engaged. Typical of the parties at the Ambani residence, it was a grand and glitzy affair.

The lavish party saw the bigshots of Bollywood and other dignitaries arriving in style. Mukesh Ambani, the wealthiest man in India, personally received the guests along with his wife, Nita Ambani. Anand and Isha will be getting married in December. They’ve been friends for a long time and both families have known each other for decades.

Among the guests present at the bash were Sachin Tendulkar, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan. Karan Johar was present at Sonam Kapoor’s sangeet ceremony that was held yesterday in Bandra. The director made a balancing act and arrived at the Ambanis’ party directly from Sonam’s event.

Many B-town celebs such as Shah Rukh, Ranbir, and Aamir were not seen at Sonam’s event but they did turn up for the engagement ceremony of Isha and Anand. It will be interesting to find out if they arrive for Sonam’s wedding.

Meanwhile, Isha's mother Nita Ambani was very excited about her daughter's engagement, dancing her heart out to popular Bollywood numbers.

Earlier this year, Isha Ambani’s twin Akash got engaged to Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta of Rosy Blue. While Anand Piramal is executive director of Piramal group, Isha holds key positions in Jio and Reliance Retail.