image
Friday, August 24th 2018
English
Shah Rukh is the Kasautii of Ekta's Zindagii now!

bollywood

Shah Rukh is the Kasautii of Ekta's Zindagii now!

Kadambari SrivastavaKadambari Srivastava   August 24 2018, 8.44 pm
back
BollywoodEkta KapoorEntertainmentErica FernandesInstagramKasautii Zindagii Kayy 2Mouni RoyParth SamthaanShah Rukh KhanTelevision
nextShilpa Shetty channels Draupadi for the radio
ALSO READ

Exclusive: PM's 'Modis' operandi for Mann Ki Baat

We told you so! Neha Dhupia is now a mummy-to-be

Tej Pratap Singh gets an 'arm'ful welcome on Eid