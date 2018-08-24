Shah Rukh is the Kasautii of Ekta's Zindagii now!

Ekta Kapoor revolutionised the whole concept of Indian sitcoms when she brought her saas-bahu dramas into the equation. You may have hated those, trolled those, or loved those, but surely could not have ignored those heavily-decked vamps, the whimpering leads, and even the baas who could live on and on and on. And of course, who can forget the plastic surgeries that changed the whole persona! Nevertheless, we all were fans at some point or the other. And now, Ekta is bringing back the remake of one of her most-loved shows, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Guess who is going to be a part of it? Shah Rukh Khan!

Calm your collective breaths. Much as we would have wanted it, SRK is not a part of Anurag and Prerna's love story. Instead, he will reportedly be turning narrator for the first few episodes. Mouni Roy, who is a part of Ekta Kapoor's inner circle, too took to social media and kind of revealed SRK's Kasauti connection.

Let's brace for it. Kasautii Zindagii Kay will premiere on September 25 now, as opposed to the earlier date of September 10. It stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as Prerna and Anurag. Rumours are rife that Hina Khan would be playing the role of Komolika, although she and the makers are tight-lipped about the same.