Shah Rukh Khan 53 birthday: Why the celebrations this year are different

There’s a routine to Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday celebration. He usually meets the fans waiting outside his house during the day, follows it up with a press conference in Mannat where he addresses the media. Cuts the many cakes that the entertainment journalists, many also his fans, get for him. Meets senior editors and then is off to Alibaug with family and friends for a private get together. His mansion has its own helipad and while wife Gauri made the trip by speedboat on his last birthday, Khan preferred the chopper. This year though things are different because Khan has added a Zero to his 53rd birthday celebrations.

Khan changed the timings for his meet and greet with fans. Instead of the customary afternoon wave, Khan dressed in blue and grey, made a surprise appearance near the gates of Mannat. If you had plans to travel to Mannat in Mumbai’s Bandra in the day today then well, don’t cancel them, looks like he will make another appearance at 2pm today. Perhaps Khan had a ‘double’ role in mind.

No SRK birthday celebration is complete without Karan Johar being a part of it and the Dharma head honcho was there to click candid photographs of the King and his wife. Shah himself later posted pictures of him have a wonderful time with the kids and close friends. He wasn’t just bringing in his 53rd but also waiting for the day when he releases the first trailer of the much awaited, Anand L Rai directed Zero.

The trailer of the film will be presented to the media at 3 pm today at the Carnival cinemas in Wadala, Khan’s PR team handling the film’s promotion has sent out invites to the media promising not just an engaging trailer but some great Meerut food as well. Khan, however, we’re told will spend the morning preparing for the launch making sure that the trailer has been edited to the T. He will be meeting his many fan clubs before the trailer is shown.

Just like his good friend Aamir Khan who introduced the trailer of Thugs Of Hindostan on an Imax screen, Shah’s Zero trailer too will have a widescreen feel to it. In.com will be bringing you all the live updates from the venue so log in for that starting 3 pm today.