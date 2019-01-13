Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam turn couch potatoes on a lazy Sunday, view pic!

Shah Rukh Khan's latest sci-fi drama film Zero was a dud at the box office but that does not make him any less in the acting department. And looks like in a way to stay away from all the stress, Shah Rukh Khan decided to spend some time with his youngest kid AbRam. King Khan took to his IG account and shared a picture of himself chilling on a couch with AbRam, with the father-son duo sporting a lazy Sunday face.

Messy hair, staring straight into the camera, three-fourth shorts and a tee, the papa-beta look comfy and stylish at the same time. With a huge fan following on the social media page also comes great responsibility and Shah Rukh exactly knows how to tease fans and keep them hooked. A browse through the megastar's Instagram and you'll come to the conclusion that he is quite a family man.

It is impossible to find a rare gem like him, as Shah Rukh Khan is a doting husband to Gauri and at the same time is a super caring dad to his three children, Suhana, Aryan and AbRam. Impressed and how!

Talking about SRK's upcoming project he will soon be seen starring in a biopic on Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma. The film is tentatively titled Salute.