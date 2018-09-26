Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai: Only B-Townies to adorn the list of ‘Astonishing Asians’ Prajakta Ajgaonkar September 26 2018, 8.55 pm September 26 2018, 8.55 pm

The Asian Geographic magazine announced a list of outstanding people titled Astonishing Asians on Wednesday. It contained 100 names of most influential men and women in Asia. And, Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have made it to the list. They are the only Bollywood actors to be featured in the coveted list.

SRK and Aish have even featured on the cover page of the Asian Geographic magazine. Apart from them, the line-up includes ace Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Other Indian biggies on the list include businessman Mukesh Ambani, economist Amartya Sen, author-activist Arundhati Roy and billionaire entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. The Asian Geographic magazine has a good mix of cultural figures, influential leaders, business magnates, sports personalities, philanthropic champions, science icons and other fields.

Speaking of Aish and SRK, this is certainly a great achievement for the superstars. Some weeks back, the actress was honored with the inaugural Meryl Streep Award for Excellence at the first Women in Film and Televsion (WIFT) India Award, so this is a double bonanza for the gorgeous actress.

Speaking of their work commitments, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero which releases this December. The movie reunites him with his Jab Tak Hain Jaan actresses Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Aishwarya, on the other hand, was last seen in Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Fanney Khan which tanked at the box office. Next in line for her is Gulab Jamun with husband Abhishek Bachchan. The movie will be produced by Anurag Kashyap and directed by Sarvesh Mewara.