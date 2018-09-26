image
Wednesday, September 26th 2018
English
back
Aishwarya RaiAsian GeographicAstonishing AsiansBollywoodEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan
nextSonakshi Sinha’s pool headstand will keep you on the edge
ALSO READ

Will Sanjay Leela Bhansali bring Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone together?

Fanney Khan: Bollywood celebs applaud this Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Rajkummar Rao starrer

Fanney Khan BTS video: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a gorg-fest to gorge your eyes upon!