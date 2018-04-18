Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma meet US Consulate in Mumbai, to shoot in the US

Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan are hard at work on the Aanand L Rai directed Zero which also stars Katrina Kaif. But despite their hard schedules, SRK and Anushka took time off to meet the US Consulate in Mumbai. The official page of the US Consulate Mumbai shared a few pictures of the trio chatting with the officials over some coffee.

Guess who stopped by the consulate today? @iamsrk @AnushkaSharma & @aanandlrai had a great chat with #CGKagan about #HollywoodBollywood and filming their upcoming film #ZeroTheMovie @RocketCenterUSA. Good luck to the entire cast & crew and enjoy your time in Sweet Home Alabama! pic.twitter.com/vg5xJU7Z35 — US Consulate Mumbai (@USAndMumbai) April 18, 2018

According to reports, the Zero team will soon be heading over to the US to complete the rest of the shoot.

In an interview with a leading news outlet, Katrina revealed details of the film, saying that Zero was actually Shah Rukh’s idea. "Zero is SRK’s baby. He is so deeply involved with the technology part of his films that half the work is done there. He has set up a technology team and put together some of the best people in the business for it. So on that front, I can close my eyes and trust him blindly because I know the level he’s trying to achieve with this film,” she had said.

Reports mention that Katrina and Shah Rukh recently shot for a dance number for the film. A source speaking to the media said, “In the film, she plays an actress who is dealing with life, post a terrible break-up and becomes a chronic alcoholic, whereas Shah Rukh plays a midget who is besotted by her."

Zero is slated to release on December 21.