Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam went jet skiing in the Maldives and we didn't even know, until now. An unknown video has surfaced which shows the superstar indulging in the adventure sport with his 6-year-old. The Khan clan went to the Maldives for a vacation where they were seen making the best out of their time, going on yacht rides, snorkelling and spending quality time with each other. The star and his wife, designer Gauri Khan shared pictures of their trip and it was apparent that the family had a blast, basking in the Maldivian sun.
This unknown video is definitely a cherry on top as it shown Khan in his full Bollywood hero glory. Little AbRam also looks adorable riding the jet ski with his dad for support. The video is definitely taken from a lot of distance but we can still see them making a few rounds in the sea. It is refreshing to see the Khans having fun and to be totally fair, it is making us jealous.
Check out the video below:
View this post on Instagram
#KhanFamily in Maldives few days ago 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #familytogether #familyvacations • • • • • • • • #gaurikhan #queenkhan #abramkhan #princekhan #ShahRukhKhan #kingkhan #srk #srkfamily #suhanakhan #princesskhan #aryankhan #savitachhiba #beautifulfamily #bestfamily #lovelovelove #GodBlessYou
A post shared by Gauri Khan Club (@gauri_khan8) on
Check out the pictures posted by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan on their trip to the Maldives:
View this post on Instagram
Perfect Handstand. Perfect Harmony. Perfect Sunset. And Perfect wife!! Thank you @jumeirahvittaveli and @makeplansholidays for a Perfect Holiday.
A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on
View this post on Instagram
My Three Little.....❤️
A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on
On the work front, SRK was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero which did not fare well at the box office. He also voiced the character of Mufasa along with son Aryan who was Simba in the Hindi dubbed version of The Lion King. He is now taking a break from films. In a recent interview, he said, "I have no film with me right now. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months... But this time I am just not feeling like. My heart doesn’t allow me to. Even my kids are in their college stage. So I just want to spend more time with my family."Read More