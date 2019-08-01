Antara Kashyap August 01 2019, 5.47 pm August 01 2019, 5.47 pm

Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam went jet skiing in the Maldives and we didn't even know, until now. An unknown video has surfaced which shows the superstar indulging in the adventure sport with his 6-year-old. The Khan clan went to the Maldives for a vacation where they were seen making the best out of their time, going on yacht rides, snorkelling and spending quality time with each other. The star and his wife, designer Gauri Khan shared pictures of their trip and it was apparent that the family had a blast, basking in the Maldivian sun.

This unknown video is definitely a cherry on top as it shown Khan in his full Bollywood hero glory. Little AbRam also looks adorable riding the jet ski with his dad for support. The video is definitely taken from a lot of distance but we can still see them making a few rounds in the sea. It is refreshing to see the Khans having fun and to be totally fair, it is making us jealous.

Check out the video below:

Check out the pictures posted by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan on their trip to the Maldives:

View this post on Instagram My Three Little.....❤️ A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 21, 2019 at 8:44am PDT