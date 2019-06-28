Rushabh Dhruv June 28 2019, 11.16 pm June 28 2019, 11.16 pm

Even before her big debut on the silver screen, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan has carved a niche for her. The Khan girl is quite often in the news for her glamorous looks and ever since she graced the Vogue cover, fans have only been wanting to see more of her. Well not exactly what the fans want to see, but mommy Gauri Khan and SRK recently took to their social media and shared a picture of Suhana from her graduation ceremony.

The Khans took to their IG and shared a photo of Suhana which sees her in a white shirt looking all stunning. But this time, we need to miss the glamorous part, as the picture is straight from England's Ardingly College where Suhana was pursuing her graduation. With this, Gauri and SRK will have two graduates in the house. Their elder son Aryan Khan, who is the voice of Simmba in The Lion King (Hindi version), graduated 3 years ago in 2016. While mommy posted a photo along with Suhana from a lunch date, papa SRK shared an important gyaan with the picture.

Have a look at the post shared by Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan featuring Suhana below:

Gauri Khan also shared a mini clip of Suhana receiving an award. And going by her caption, Suhana has bagged the Russel Cup for her exceptional contribution to drama. Bollywood ready ha!!

Have a look at it below:

However, looks like even though Suhana is a super artist, we will have to wait for a bit to see Suhana on the silver screen as SRK once said, "But she still has to work for four-five years. Everybody has to do that. I was telling someone if a doctor’s child cannot become a doctor without learning how to be one, how do you expect an actor’s child to do that? They have to learn to be actors. Aryan and Suhana are studying in institutions that will teach them acting, which will help them to hone their craft. Post that, if they have the desire and the madness to be involved with films, as a writer, director, filmmaker, actor, then they should choose to be a part of it."