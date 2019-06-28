Bollywood

Kabir Singh: After Ishaan Khattar, mom Neelima Azeem comes to Shahid Kapoor's rescue

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan plays it cool in his swag-infused camouflage jacket!

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
BollywoodEntertainmentGauri KhanShah Rukh KhanSuhana Khan
nextSuper 30 Exclusive: Nandish Sandhu has THIS to say on Vikas Bahl's #MeToo controversy

within