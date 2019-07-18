Rushabh Dhruv July 18 2019, 11.09 pm July 18 2019, 11.09 pm

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan recently became the talk of the town, as the father-son duo lent their voices for the Hindi version of The Lion King. The makers roped in SRK and his son Aryan Khan to play the role of Mufasa and Simba respectively. That being said, while the movie is set to hit the Indian cinema halls on 19 July, critics have already given a thumbs up to the emotional wildlife saga. With this seems like the Khan family were in a mood to take a break from their busy life and so they chose the Maldives as the destination to chill and explore. Why do we say so? Read on.

It so happened that while browsing the web, we came across a few pictures of SRK and fam arriving in the island nation of Maldives. As seen in the pictures, Shah Rukh is accompanied by the trio; Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam. The only person missing from the family scenes is wife Gauri Khan. While Shah Rukh opted for a rather relaxed look and was seen dressed in a sweatshirt paired with baggy jeans, his kids, Suhana and Aryan went the athleisure way. Last but not least, AbRam was seen in a white tee and black pants combo. Not to miss how the airport authorities were seen holding umbrellas with an aim to protect the Khan clan from rain. Well, after these pictures, all we wait is for some beach photos of the family.

Have a look at the pictures of the Khan family arriving at the Maldives airport below: