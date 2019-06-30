Shah Rukh Khan is busy basking in all the wishes for completing 27 years in Bollywood. In order to celebrate the same, the actor put up a video on social media that has him arriving on a bike from his earlier flick Deewana. While his fans went bonkers over his style, SRK has been receiving flak for being reckless. The first person to point it out was cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar. In his tweet posted on social media, the former cricketer reminded SRK that it was unsafe to ride a bike sans the helmet.
Shah Rukh who is known for his quirky sense of humour replied to the post in his signature style. He wrote, “Will tell my grand children, I got my ‘driving’ lessons from the great Sachin himself.” The sweet banter between the two has caught the attention of the cops. In a way, the police too have cautioned SRK for not wearing a helmet. In a Twitter post, the Mumbai Police shared their delight that two celebrities were discussing about road safety. A lesson for the public!
This is not the first time Sachin cautioned anyone on riding a bike without the helmet. Earlier in 2017, while Sachin was in his car, he asked his driver to slow down his vehicle as he saw a few riders, especially those riding pillion without the helmet. He lowered the glass of his car and asked the commuters to wear helmets every time they vroom on their bikes. The fans had a field day as they got instructed by none other than cricket sensation Sachin Tendulkar.Read More