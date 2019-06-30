Onkar Kulkarni June 30 2019, 3.59 pm June 30 2019, 3.59 pm

Shah Rukh Khan is busy basking in all the wishes for completing 27 years in Bollywood. In order to celebrate the same, the actor put up a video on social media that has him arriving on a bike from his earlier flick Deewana. While his fans went bonkers over his style, SRK has been receiving flak for being reckless. The first person to point it out was cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar. In his tweet posted on social media, the former cricketer reminded SRK that it was unsafe to ride a bike sans the helmet.

Shah Rukh who is known for his quirky sense of humour replied to the post in his signature style. He wrote, “Will tell my grand children, I got my ‘driving’ lessons from the great Sachin himself.” The sweet banter between the two has caught the attention of the cops. In a way, the police too have cautioned SRK for not wearing a helmet. In a Twitter post, the Mumbai Police shared their delight that two celebrities were discussing about road safety. A lesson for the public!

When two legends share road safety lessons & the entire country listens! We simply loved this conversation @sachin_rt & @iamsrk #WearAHelmet https://t.co/C2nREuetMw — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 30, 2019