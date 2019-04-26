  3. Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to join hands for a production venture?

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to join hands for a production venture?

Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's joint venture is likely to star the superstar as the lead.

back
Red Chilies EntertainmentSanjay Leela BhansaliShah Rukh KhanSRK Sanjay Leela Bhansali
nextAashiqui 2 clocks in 6 years: Shraddha Kapoor croons Tum Hi Ho and a bit more...

within