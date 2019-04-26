Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali to join hands for a production venture?

Ranjini Maitra April 26 2019, 11.45 pm April 26 2019, 11.45 pm

It was reported that after the debacle of Zero, Shah Rukh Khan was making up his mind about taking a sabbatical. We do not know whether there was any truth in those rumours, but he is yet to announce his next project. He also walked out of the biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma. For now, he is probably happy cheering for Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens and spending time with wife Gauri Khan and the kids. Meanwhile, reports suggest a collaboration between him and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

“It is being said that Red Chillies Entertainment and Bhansali Productions will come together to produce the film. Shah Rukh Khan is expected to star in the movie, which will be helmed by a big director. The director has not been finalised as yet and will be done once Bhansali and Khan concur on the name,” a source told Deccan Chronicle.

Shah Rukh, recently, met filmmaker Atlee Kumar during a match between KKR and Chennai Super Kings. This fueled rumours that the superstar was going to star in the Hindi remake of Kumar's much-acclaimed film Mersal. The internet is abuzz that he would make his Tamil debut with a brief but important cameo in Vijay Thalapathy's next. It is being said that he will also do a cameo in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. SRK and Salman have been celebrating their new-found friendship by obliging to do cameos for each other, it seems like! We already had SRK doing a special appearance in Tubelight and Salman reciprocating it in Zero.

We also told you that actor Randeep Hooda was likely to star in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali production as a cop. We wonder if this is the same film that would lead to SRK and SLB to collaborate!