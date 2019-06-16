Priyanka Kaul June 16 2019, 1.23 pm June 16 2019, 1.23 pm

As much as it is famous for its glamour, fame, and parties, tinsel town is infamous for its ugly fights and tiffs. Grudges are held for years and years at a stretch. Causes or reasons are usually petty, but not below egos, unfortunately. The most infamous fights of Bollywood was the Salman-Shah Rukh which happened at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party. However, after 5 years, the duo patched up at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar Party. They even shared screen space and Salman did a cameo in SRK’s movie Zero.

Another tiff that went on for years at stretch, 16 years to be exact, was the one between Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan. It all happened on the set s of the movie Darr (1993). Yes, the same movie which made SRK earn the “KKK..Kiran” tag. Yash Chopra, the director of the movie had given Sunny Deol the choice of being either the protagonist or the antagonist. The actor chose the former role, of course. However, things turned out to be quite different in the way the movie’s direction was concerned. If we put our hands on our heart and tell the truth about whose character do we most remember when we think of the move, it will obviously be the villain played by Shah Rukh Khan. The movie didn't do much for Sunny Deol's career. The cold war went on for 16 long years!

The actor spoke up about it all at Rajat Sharma’s show Aap Ki Adalat. On the tiff, he shared how he once got so furious that he tore the pocket of his jeans, "I was doing the role of a Naval Marine Commando. There was the scene where Shah Rukh is attacking me with a knife. I objected saying how could a commando, who is always trained to deal with such attacks, be attacked with a knife, particularly when he is looking at the attacker."

He further added, "I had an argument over this with the director (Yash Chopra), he was a veteran, I respect him a lot. In sheer anger, I had put both my clenched fists inside the pockets of my jeans and the pockets burst. I was not speaking at all, but I myself could not understand what was happening to me. Some people on the sets fled on seeing my anger."