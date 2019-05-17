Shah Rukh Khan appears on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, shares picture with David Letterman

Darshana Devi May 17 2019, 12.09 pm May 17 2019, 12.09 pm

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom knows no bounds. SRK has enjoyed a glorious run at the box office for years, making him one of the biggest superstars in the world. He is the King, in the truest sense. It comes as no surprise that he now has his name in the esteemed list of celebs to have appeared on Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. The superstar reportedly shot for the show in New York on May 16 in presence of a live audience.

Soon after making his debut on the show, the actor took to Twitter to share a picture from his meeting with Letterman. As part of his caption, the actor called the host ‘The Abdominal Snowman’ and joked that Letterman comes before Batman and Spider-Man. He further thanked Letterman for his generosity and mentioned that he had a fun interview. He signed off calling the talk show host ‘an inspiration’.

Check out Shah Rukh’s tweet here:

No more footprints...this is The Abominable Snowman!! Before BatMan & SpiderMan, there is Mr. LetterMan @Letterman Thx for ur generosity. Had 2 much fun being interviewed.Not becos it was about me but becos u were kind enough to make me feel I can be me. U r an inspiration sir. pic.twitter.com/8MkFpWJ0WK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 17, 2019

We also stumbled upon some sneak-peek from the episode. Here they are:

Speaking about his appearance on the show, SRK said in an interview, “I have watched David Letterman’s late-night talk show for years and I am a huge fan of his style of interviewing. I am thrilled and honoured to share my story with him. That this is on Netflix is even more special – I am working with the team on various projects and it has always been exciting partnering with them.”

Letterman previously hosted multiple prominent personalities from across the globe including Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai and Jerry Seinfeld in his Netflix show. Back in 2005, he also interviewed former Miss World and Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.