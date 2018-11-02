Shah Rukh Khan birthday and Zero trailer launch Live updates: We’re at Ground Zero

12.54 PM IST
Aamir Khan has the happiest birthday wish for his dearest Shah. They have never been a flick together except for a special appearance in Pehla Nasha. We so wish to see them in a movie together.
12.45 PM IST
Looks like Karan Johar has already watched the Zero trailer. He took to Twitter to share his verdict.
He posted, "The trailer of #ZERO has BLOCKBUSTER written all over!!!! The fantastic @iamsrk in the most endearing character of his career! The always brilliant and soulful @AnushkaSharma and watch out for the intro shot of #KatrinaKaif and her impact in the trailer!!! This ones a whopper! ❤️".
We are so jealous of you KJo!
12.29 PM IST
Trivia: Did you know that Zero was initially titled as Katrina Meri Jaan? Yes, in one of the interviews, Katrina had stated, "Honestly, Anand sir has been discussing this film with me for the last two years. It was originally titled Katrina Meri Jaan, which is probably why people keep asking me if I’m playing myself in the film."
12.19 PM IST
Damn, did we forget about Salman Khan's presence in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero? We hope the trailer gives us a glimpse of the two in one frame. Till then, here's the teaser.
12.03 PM IST
Bestie Farah Khan shared a throwback picture from the sets of Om Shanti Om to wish, or rather say, to embarrass SRK on his birthday. Now that's what best friends are meant for, right?