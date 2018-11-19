Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood’s Badshah turns Maharaja for Air India Divya Ramnani November 19 2018, 1.53 pm November 19 2018, 1.53 pm

Bollywood actor and King Khan, SRK seemed to be hugely overwhelmed by the national carrier, Air India after his delightful journey. The actor took to his twitter account and tweeted a post, heaping praises for the airline. In the post, SRK mentioned that he had a warm and beautiful journey. He also thanked all the pilots and ground staff for making his experience delightful. However, he went on to declare himself as the unofficial brand ambassador of the airline.

Unofficially & Unabashedly I want to declare myself the ambassador of @airindiain ndia. Thank u to the ground staff and the wonderful pilots for a hospitable warm & beautiful journey...Maharaja, Maharaja hi hota hai... — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 18, 2018

Well, always appreciative, witty and kind – that’s Shah Rukh Khan for you!

It's always a pleasure for "Maharaja" to serve "King Khan" . The Air India family is so happy to see your kind words of appreciation which are so encouraging for us. We are truly humbled when "King Khan" is the brand ambassador for "Maharaja ". — Air India (@airindiain) November 18, 2018

In a response to the same, the official account of Air India expressed their pleasure in serving Shah Rukh Khan and said they are humbled that SRK is the brand ambassador of Air India. Well, no surprises here if SRK ends up being the official brand ambassador for the same.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Zero which co-stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film will have SRK playing the character of a vertically impaired man, Anushka as a scientist with cerebral palsy and Katrina portraying the character of a superstar. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero is slated to release on 21December 2018.