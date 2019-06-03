Divya Ramnani June 03 2019, 3.16 pm June 03 2019, 3.16 pm

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan may not have signed any film at the moment, but that doesn’t stop the actor from making it to the headlines. Apart from his charm and unbeatable wit, the Raees star is also loved for his grounded personality and his recent activity is a testimony to our claims. On Sunday, for the gentleman that he is, Shah Rukh Khan graced his makeup man’s wedding celebrations. A video from the ceremony has gone viral on the internet and we couldn’t stop admiring this man!

In the clip, we spotted a dapper Shah Rukh Khan making his way to the stage from the back gate of the hall. He then moved towards the makeup man and his bride to congratulate the couple. Well, in no time, the marriage hall turned into a single screen theatre as the crowd couldn’t stop cheering and whistling for the actor. Such craze! The Happy New Year actor was neatly dressed in an all-black suit.

Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan attending his makeup man’s wedding here:

Recently, SRK revealed that he is no mood to sign films for some time now and that he is rather spending time with his kids. He said, "I said somewhere that I might decide in June about my next project. But I won't even do it in June, I will only do a film when I feel like doing it from my heart. I only act when it comes from my heart, but this time I don't feel like doing it. A lot of people are telling me stories, I've heard 15-20 stories, and I liked 2-3 of them. But I haven't decided yet which film to do. Because the moment I take a decision, I will have to start working on films. I will completely be engrossed in it. I won't do anything for 2-3 months. There are a few stories that are good, but I have not taken a decision emotionally. Mentally, I know it's good. But I haven't decided anything yet."