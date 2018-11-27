Shah Rukh Khan calls his 'powerful' wife Gauri Khan the most fortunate in the family

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan together are like old wine; the older, the better. To be honest, it took them some time to adapt to social media PDA, but we like it! Gauri recently featured in Fortune India's list of Most Powerful Women, for the first time. SRK, being the proud husband that he is, had to wish her on social media.

That's sweet, really. The superstar is always taking pride not just on wife Gauri but also on daughter Suhana. "I’ll be honest; my daughter is sanwli (dusky), but she’s the most beautiful girl in the world. And nobody can tell me otherwise," he recently stated, at the inaugural ceremony of Kolkata International Film Festival.

Coming to Gauri, the lady is not only her husband's first hand when it comes to handling business but her own profession of interior designing is boosting on a great speed as well. A former student of National Institute of Fashion Design, Gauri has celebrity clients and visitors dropping in at her Juhu store in ample number. She is also credited to have designed residences of a number of Bollywood A-listers including Ranbir Kapoor's bachelor pad in Bandra as well as Sidharth Malhotra's house.

Power woman, quite truly...