image
Tuesday, November 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Shah Rukh Khan calls his 'powerful' wife Gauri Khan the most fortunate in the family

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan calls his 'powerful' wife Gauri Khan the most fortunate in the family

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   November 27 2018, 5.06 pm
back
No Tag
nextKareena Kapoor Khan EXCLUSIVE: Bebo turns fashion godmother for 'friend' Sara Ali Khan
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh: Here’s a look at how Singh became Simmba

Virat Kohli rules the brand world but yet to achieve MS Dhoni's feat

Kapil Sharma is a Deepika, Ranveer fan and his wedding announcement is proof of that