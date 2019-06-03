Antara Kashyap June 03 2019, 10.40 am June 03 2019, 10.40 am

The 'King of Bollywood' Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular and iconic stars in the industry. Whether it is his stature as the romance king or his wit and charm, the actor has never faded away from the limelight, even when his films haven't worked very well at the silver screen for the past few years. Shah Rukh Khan's global stardom, however, cannot be credited only to the man, since it takes a village to make someone a star. With a new tweet on Monday morning, Shah Rukh proved just that by crediting two of the most important directors of his life - Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra.

Check out the adorable tweet below :

Dreamers r good. But if those dreams r not given a direction they mean nothing.These 2 fulfilled every dream I had,over & above every dream they had for themselves.Adi & Karan. Y share this with all? Cos u should know, more important than ur dreams r those who fulfil them for u pic.twitter.com/RzsMRYUMet — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 2, 2019

Making a collage of their throwback pictures, Shah Rukh wrote that the only reason he could succeed as a 'Dreamer' was because he had Karan and Aditya to fulfil his dreams. "These 2 fulfilled every dream I had, over & above every dream they had for themselves. Adi & Karan. Y share this with all? Cos u should know, more important than ur dreams r those who fulfil them for u", he wrote.

Shah Rukh was a part of both the filmmakers' directorial debuts. Aditya Chopra's Dilwaale Dulhania Le Jayenge, released in 1995, gave SRK the biggest hit of his career. The all-time blockbuster put the actor on the pedestal as the best romance hero of all time. Similarly, Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai went on to become so popular that the actor is still known by his character name 'Rahul Khanna'. Shah Rukh went on to collaborate with Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar in some very critically and commercially successful films like Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kehna, Kal Ho Na Ho and My Name Is Khan to name a few.