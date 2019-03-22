Shah Rukh Khan defends Karan Johar's style sense but says he has fat fingers

Social media is a crazy world. Random things happen and people are up to some nasty shit every day. Today, it was Karan Johar who was all over social media. Reason? An alleged 'technical error' made his Twitter account do some weird things, like 'liking' a few not-so-good tweets about Shah Rukh Khan. #ShameOnKaranJohar began trending on Twitter after netizens quickly realised was transpired. To add to Karan Johar's misery, the said tweet said good things about Akshay Kumar who is the hero of his recently released film Kesari. Obviously, he became the target. When things were going a bit out of hand, Karan was forced to issue a clarification on Twitter. He said that it is not him who is doing all of it and some 'strange things' are going on with his account.

Even as Karan was grappling with his busy morning, Shah Rukh Khan fans were rather offended with Karan 'liking' some distasteful comments on SRK. But Shah Rukh himself was chilled about it. Like a good friend, Shah Rukh Khan, took to Twitter and joked about this incident. He took a dig at KJo's clothing sense and even commented that the filmmaker has fat fingers. All in good humour though! Shah Rukh Khan ended his message talking about spreading love and not creating war. That's why we love you SRK.

Here's Karan Johar's clarification.

Guys having a technical problem with my twitter account! Strange things are going on!from uploading shoe picture and gibberish to liking tweets I haven’t even read and would NEVER even acknowledge! Please bear with me and I apologise for any inconvenience! Sorting it out asap! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2019

How you have to be careful with your social media accounts. This is not the first time that such 'strange things' have happened to celebrity accounts. Hacking and cyber-crime are common even though precautions are being taken.

However, this incident served as a good laugh, not just to us but to the filmmaker himself. He even joked about it as he tweeted about First Class song from Kalank.

Aaj twitter pe thodi gadbad ho gayi but baaki sab #firstclass hai. 🙈 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2019

LOL!