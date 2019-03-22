image
Friday, March 22nd 2019
English
Karan Johar has fat fingers, says Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan defends Karan Johar's style sense but says he has fat fingers

Shah Rukh Khan has an epic reaction to Karan Johar's Twitter clarification.

back
karan joharShah Rukh KhanTwitter
nextNews18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Did you know that the plot of Badhaai Ho was written for a TV commercial?

within