Shah Rukh Khan donated 50 wheelchairs, here are the details

Shah Rukh Khan is not just the King Khan of Bollywood, but he is a man with a heart of gold. It was a couple months ago when he attended an event organised by Paralympics Committee and on Monday, December 3, 2018, which marked International Day of Disabled Persons, SRK donated 50 wheelchairs to support the para-athletes, as reported by Mumbai Mirror. SRK has an NGO named Meer Foundation. The NGO has been working with para-athlete Deepa Malik and her foundation, Wheeling Happiness, for the betterment of para-athletes.

Talking about it, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor said, “It has been a privilege knowing and associating with Deepa for a cause as virtuous as this. She is not just an inspiration to many but also a reflection of ourselves as we all are incomplete in one way or the other, and it is for us to embrace our imperfections and achieve our goals. Felicitating these para-athletes is a step forward in achieving the dream of representing India at the Paralympics.”

Malik won a silver medal in shot put at the 2016 Summer Paralympic Games. She is the first Indian Indian woman to win a medal in Paralympic Games. Talking about SRK’s support, she stated that his contribution is a “gracious step” and the actor “not only facilitates the athletes but also motivates and boosts their confidence”.

When it comes to movies, SRK will next be seen in Zero which is slated to hit the screens on December 21, 2018.