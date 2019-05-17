Shah Rukh Khan drops by to see Rishi Kapoor in New York

Darshana Devi May 17 2019, 1.15 pm May 17 2019, 1.15 pm

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been in the US since September 2018, undergoing treatment for cancer. Through his battle with the deadly disease, wife Neetu Kapoor has stood by him as his pillar of strength. Not just Neetu, half of the Bollywood film fraternity has been constantly supporting the actor too. It appears that B-town celebrities make it a point to visit the 66-year-old as soon as they step into the Big Apple. Just like Shah Rukh Khan did on his recent visit to the city.

The superstar happens to be the latest celebrity to pay a visit to his Deewana co-star. On Thursday night, Neetu posted a picture of herself posing with her husband and the Zero star. She also sang praises for SRK in her caption saying that his love and care are ‘so genuine’. She described him as ‘a very good and a real human being’. Shah Rukh visited NY for his appearance on Netflix talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. He also treated fans with a picture from the sets.

Take a look at Neetu’s post here:

Only recently, Deepika Padukone, too, dropped by to say hello to the Kapoors. Neetu and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor even gifted DP a gorgeous bracelet before bidding her goodbye.

Here’s Neetu’s post for Deepika:

Meanwhile, Rishi revealed to a newspaper that he is now cancer free. “My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free,” he said. Even his brother Randhir Kapoor commented saying, “Yes, Rishi is cancer free now, but he first has to complete his treatment before he can return back home.”