Shah Rukh Khan drops Katrina Kaif’s first look from ZERO on her birthday and it’s hypnotising

Today, actress Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 35th birthday and her B-Town folks have been pampering her with all the love and wishes to make her day even more special.

Now, the actress’ co-stars from her upcoming flick Zero, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma have gifted us her first look from the movie. Enthralling and captivating, Katrina is out to hypotise you with her dark expressions, lost amidst a crowd.

There are so many lovely pictures of her, but this one speaks to me beyond my friends beauty....hope u all also give it love. pic.twitter.com/yYpioBa6ds — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 16, 2018

SRK has even written a note to go with the picture in which he has heaped praises and finally ended the note with a dialogue that says, “Aapka pata nahi, mujhe toh gusse mein yeh aur bhi haseen lagti hai…” Aww!

Reportedly, the actress plays a heroine in the movie too, and from the picture, which depicts her smudged mascara and devastated expressions, it seems like her character is battling through a multitude of issues. She is heavily surrounded by the media and we are just mesmerized. In the past, a few pictures leaked from the sets, but this is the first official look of the actress and it’s bound to captivate the audiences.

Speaking of Zero, the movie brings back the trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma after Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, Zero is slated to release on December 21 this year.