Shah Rukh Khan drops the strongest hint yet about the title of his next

It looks like there's something interesting waiting to happen on the first day of 2018 and could involve Shah Rukh Khan and his much awaited film with Anand L Rai. There have been many speculations around the film. Some have called it Dwarf while others have been calling it Zara Tasveer Se. Both Anand and Khan, though, have been tight lipped about the name. Khan, however, tweeted on Sunday evening asking Rai whether he was willing to give out the name just yet.

Mr Khan may not have had a great 2017 at the box office but none could have pointed out at his lack of commitment as far as the characters he played goes. Anand L Rai is the latest in the list of off beat directors that SRK has been working with lately. Sleeper hit specialists who were recognised in the industry only because of the quality of their content. But both Imtiaz Ali and Rahul Dholakia disappointed with their story telling despite the fact that they had the most charismatic star in Indian cinema at their disposal. Rai doesn't give us one but two superstars. In an interview recently the Tanu Weds Manu director had claimed that he will make the audience fall in love with Khan again.

When asked about the delay in the release of the first look poster at a Filmfare event in Mumbai recently SRK said that he had done his part by shooting for the same and that it was the makers who were delaying the release to when they felt the poster would match the anticipation for the film.

“It is the most advanced film made in the world and the poster will be out in a few days.” -- Shah Rukh Khan

The film stars not one but three huge stars opposite Khan. Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.