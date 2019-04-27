  3. Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan feels that his ‘Mini-Me’ Abram is a reflection of his personality

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan feels that his ‘Mini-Me’ Abram is a reflection of his personality

Shah Rukh Khan shares an adorable collage of him with Abram.

back
AbRam KhanAryan KhanBollywoodEntertainmentShah Rukh KhanShah Rukh Khan and Abram KhansrkSRK kidsZero
nextSOTY 2: Alia Bhatt to shake a leg with Tiger Shroff in the Hook Up Song, check out her first look

within