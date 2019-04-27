Shah Rukh Khan feels that his ‘Mini-Me’ Abram is a reflection of his personality

Divya Ramnani April 27 2019, 3.45 pm April 27 2019, 3.45 pm

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is extremely close to his kids, especially the youngest one. While it doesn’t come as a surprise that Abram is gifted with good looks from papa SRK, turns out he is blessed with the actor’s personality as well. Taking to his Instagram, the Zero actor shared a collage of him along with the five-year-old Abram, wherein the father-son duo look like a mirror image of each other. One picture had the adorable-looking Abram, while the other had the very handsome SRK giving a flying kiss.

For a second, we thought that the kid was a glimpse of SRK from his childhood, thanks to the uncanny resemblance. In his caption, the actor confessed that one doesn’t really come across his real personality unless he is blessed with a mini version of himself, who acts the same way. In SRK’s case, his Mini-Me Abram is the answer and we absolutely agree! Well, apart from Abram, SRK’s elder son Aryan Khan, too, is gifted with SRK’s looks and charm.

Check out the picture of Shah Rukh Khan along with Abram Khan here:

‘You never really understand your personality, unless you have a Mini Me who acts the same way’ pic.twitter.com/skdjZevR3I — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 27, 2019

Earlier, in an interview, SRK revealed that nothing interests him more in life than spending time with his children. "I have no other interest in life. People find it very strange. There's only one interest high up in life... that is to play with children. I love kids, and not in the nice, patsy way; I just love kids. I like being around them, and I have three of them. I've really had some amazing times with them. I'd rather be with my children than be anyplace else. That's the only thing I'd rather do more than acting," said the actor.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. Now, we await an official announcement for his upcoming films.