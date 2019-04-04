Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, London

Ranjini Maitra April 04 2019, 9.42 pm April 04 2019, 9.42 pm

Here's a new addition to the list of global accolades and honours won by none other than Shah Rukh Khan! The University of Bedfordshire and The University of Edinburgh have already conferred him honorary Doctorates. Now, Khan has received an honorary PhD from The University of Law, London. He received the honour on Thursday in London, during the university's graduation ceremony when over 300 students were conferred their degrees. He accepted the honour with much humbleness and delivered a heartfelt speech.

Shah Rukh is not just one of the biggest stars Indian cinema has ever produced but is also a cinema enthusiast who has ventured into production and VFX on a large scale. Besides being an entrepreneur, he has forayed into the field of sports with his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, aids acid attack survivors through his non-profit organisation Mir Foundation. At the World Economic Forum 2018 held in Davos, he was honoured with the Crystal Award.

“I believe that charity should be done in silence and with dignity. One cannot speak about their charitable acts because it loses its purpose. I have been privileged to be able to use my status as a public personality to champion causes close to my heart. I actively participate with the causes of women empowerment, rehabilitation of the underprivileged and basic human rights. I firmly believe that I have to give back to the world that has given me so much. I am humbled with this Honorary Doctorate bestowed upon me and would like to thank everyone involved for choosing me," he said.

In India, Khan has campaigned to raise awareness for causes such as Pulse Polio and the prevention of AIDS. He also contributes to the Make-A-Wish Foundation that works for underprivileged children.