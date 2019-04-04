image
  3. Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, London

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, London

Shah Rukh Khan was at the Barbican Centre in London to receive his honorary Doctorate degree from The University of Law, London.

back
Shah Rukh KhanThe University of Law London
nextBlank trailer: Debutant Karan Kapadia makes a powerful entry alongside Sunny Deol

within