Shah Rukh Khan finally gets an Oscar committee invitation, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor among others are invited too

Shah Rukh Khan has finally got an invitation to be on the panel of the Academy Awards. We still remember how the Oscar committee received backlash last year when they announced their list of the panel and it didn't have SRK in it. Indian fans were pissed that the superstar was not extended an invitation. Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were extended an invitation in 2017. Considering SRK's massive fan following, his absence from the list did come as a big surprise. Finally, they have corrected it this year as Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited the Indian superstar to be a member along with many other names, to bring in diversity.

Madhuri Dixit and Tabu are the only two Indian actresses in the 2018 list. Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah and Ali Fazal are the other actors who have been invited. Apart from these prolific actors, there are other Indian technical marvels on the list too. Check the complete list here:

Anil Mehta – cinematographer – Secret Superstar

Nitin Sawhney – musician – Breathe

Aditya Chopra – YRF head honcho – Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dhoom

Bishwadeep Chatterjee – sound designer – Madras Cafe, 3 Idiots

Manish Malhotra – designer

Subrata Chakraborty – production designer – Haider

Amit Ray – production designer – Haider

Ballu Saluja – music director – Dangal

Usha Khanna -music director

Sneha Khanwalkar – music composer – Gangs of Wasseypur

Let's see how many of these will accept the invitation. The members of the Academy are responsible for participating in the nominations process.

For the uninitiated, in a bid to add diversity to their voting pool, which was dominated by white males till last year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences extended an invitation to as many as 774 people last year, which had a significant number of women and people of colour in it. The move was a result of the viral hashtag #OscarsSoWhite, an unofficial campaign that was started online after the 2015 and 2016 award ceremony, which didn't have a single nomination for a Black actor in the acting categories. This year invitations have been extended to a record-breaking 928 members from different parts of the world.