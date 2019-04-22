Shah Rukh Khan finally responds to PM Modi's tweet, but in a 'creative' way

Darshana Devi April 22 2019, 8.48 pm April 22 2019, 8.48 pm

It seems that rap fever has taken over Bollywood these days. After Ranveer Singh flaunting his raping skills in Gully Boy, we witnessed Amitabh Bachchan raping Aukaat for Badla. It’s now Shah Rukh Khan who has joined the club. It comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to B-Town biggies in March, through social media, to urge their fans to go out and vote in the Lok Sabha 2019 elections. King Khan, being King Khan, maybe a little late but did manage to respond to the PM’s tweet in the best possible way.

The megastar took to Twitter to post a short video of himself rapping and, in the process, convinced his fans and followers to cast their vote in the general elections that are currently underway. The song, titled Karo Matdan (Go Vote), features Shah Rukh proudly showcasing his inked finger. It has been produced by the actor’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment and the lyrics penned by Abby Viral. Through his caption, he apologized for the delay in posting the video and signed off writing ‘Voting is not our Right, it is our Power. Please use it.’

PM Modi, in his tweet, also tagged several Bollywood stars including SRK, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar among others.

Urging @SrBachchan, @iamsrk and @karanjohar to creatively ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections. Because...its all about loving your democracy (and strengthening it). :) — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

In December 2018, multiple other A-listers met the PM to discuss possibilities for strengthening the movie industry. Pictures and videos from the day had stormed the internet back then. One of them also includes a selfie by PM Modi with the stars which soon became the hub of many memes as well.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Meanwhile, he has not announced any other project.