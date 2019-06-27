Darshana Devi June 27 2019, 9.18 pm June 27 2019, 9.18 pm

Bollywood’s charming lad Ayushmann Khurrana has donned the cop uniform for his upcoming release Article 15. The Anubhav Sinha directorial will hit the screens on Friday, two days ahead of which, the cast and the crew gathered for the film’s press screening. Among all the well-known faces from the industry who marked their attendance at the event, all eyes were on superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was one of the early-birds. Clad in an uber cool outfit, King Khan posed for the paps alongside Ayushmann and Sinha. It looks that SRK’s presence couldn’t make his fanboy Ayushmann any happier, as the AndhaDhun actor expressed his delight on Twitter the next day.

Putting up a picture of him with Shah Rukh Khan and the director, Ayushmann thanked SRK by calling himself ‘an SRKian’. He also called it a ‘very special moment’ for him to pose with the Zero star. This comes amidst the shower of praises for the film from several B-Townies, like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar and others. The film features Ayushmann playing a determined cop to seek justice for Dalit women who were raped and murdered by men of the higher caste.

Take a look at Ayushmann’s post for Shah Rukh here:

Being an SRKian, this was a very special moment. Thanks for the love Shah sir. #Article15 pic.twitter.com/WyYs6BeTer — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 27, 2019

Talking about the film recently, Ayushmann said that he plays a ‘real cop’ in it. “That’s how real cops are. Of course, we have a certain prototype of a cop in Hindi films. He has to have bulging biceps, six packs and buffed-up chest. But I think you might not get to see such cops in real life. And this is a real film and the tonality of the film is very real,” he told Indian Express.