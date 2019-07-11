Antara Kashyap July 11 2019, 12.24 pm July 11 2019, 12.24 pm

The live-action version of Disney's The Lion King is all set to be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu in India. The film is directed by Jon Favreau and will feature Beyonce and Donald Glover in lead roles in the English version. For the Hindi version, the studios have roped in none other than Sah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan to play the role of Mufasa and Simba respectively. Shah Rukh Khan recently opened up about the film in an interview and talked about the important message it had.

Shah Rukh Khan said that usually he doesn't look for a moral message in a film, but The Lion King is special for him as it revolves around a special bond between a parent and a child. The actor also opened up about how people realise the worth of parents when they are no longer in their lives, He said, "The story inheritably gives a lot of morals. I personally don't look for morals in a movie and enjoy it as pure entertainment. It is inheritably entertaining because it does talk about relationships. Many times, when kids are growing with their parents, they don't realise that what their parents say could actually come handy much later on. It's unfortunate that you remember the teachings of your parents when they are not in your life,"

The actor also emphasised on the fact that the teaching given by parents to their children never fail in life. He added, "Somewhere down the line, the story reflects that it's nicer to listen to your parents and understand the deeper meaning of what they are saying to you. It does teach you that Our parents always live within us and their teachings never go away. Personally, I do feel the same, the small things that my father and mother said actually define me now. I realise it now and I didn't realise it then,"

Shah Rukh Khan declared the news that he and Aryan were playing the iconic The Lion King roles by posing with jerseys that said Mufasa on his back and Simba on Aryan's.

Check out the adorable picture below:

The first teaser of The Lion King in Hindi, featuring Aryan Khan as Simba is also out now.