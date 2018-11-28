Shah Rukh Khan gets a kiss on forehead by little AbRam, Gauri Khan calls it lovegoals

It goes without saying that Shah Rukh Khan and his little munchkin AbRam make for one of the cutest father-son duos. No matter how busy his schedule gets, the superstar leaves no stone unturned to spend quality time with his little one. No wonder Gauri Khan considers them as the ‘sweetest couple in the world’.

It’s Gauri’s latest post which has stolen millions of hearts. The star-wife shared an endearing picture featuring SRK and AbRam, which sees the muchkin planting a kiss on daddy’s forehead. Shah Rukh, who is seen sitting on an iron bench, wears a peaceful smile on his face making it just the perfect moment to capture. Not to miss is that the father-son are also twinning their outfits in winter clothing-heavy jackets, woollens and caps. The girl sitting at the other end of the bench appears to be Suhana Khan, though we can’t confirm the same.

SRK, occasionally, greets his sea of fans outside his lavish home in Bandra. Little AbRam also accompanies his daddy most of the times and waves at fans.

On the workfront, SRK will be next seen in his much-anticipated Zero. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on December 21.