Shah Rukh Khan gives KKR a ‘half smile’: Here are 8 real-life situations where it fits PERFECTLY

KKR lost to SRH post a nail-biting match, and it effectively ended Kolkata’s stint in IPL 2018. However, Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of the team was not the one to be bogged down. He took to social media to share a beautiful message for the team, telling them that he loves them nevertheless.

SRK has a killing dimpled smile which we love, but this half smile just created some scenarios in our head. And here we are, sharing those with you.

Here are some situations where SRK’s half smile can come in handy.

When your boss gives you a dismal appraisal and you have to accept it gracefully.

Yes I am smiling.

When the guest overuses your hospitality and you nod without understanding his or her constant bucker.

Yes I am smiling.

When you have been dragged to a family function you despise.

Yes I am smiling.

When at 29, your sanskari and scared mother hopes and asks, “Are you a virgin?”

Yes I am smiling.

When you have no idea about the joke that’s just been cracked, but have to react, nevertheless.

Yes I am smiling.

When relatives ask when will you get married and you have to exercise all your restraint and not strangle them.

Yes I am smiling.

When your suspense novel ends on an open note.

Yes I am smiling.

When cab services charge at hiked rates but you have no other option.

Yes I am smiling.

Don’t worry Shah Rukh, we are still head over heels for you. Half or full, your smile captures our heart.

As for KRK, bade bade deshon mein, aisi choti choti baatein, hoti rehti hain. May they rise again.