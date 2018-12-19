Shah Rukh Khan grooms Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif to indulge the paps

Shah Rukh Khan is reuniting with his Jab Tak Hai Jaan girls Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif for their upcoming film, Zero. The film has made an immense amount of noise and is now just two days away from its release. The cast is currently indulged in the film’s promotions. Amidst which, we got our hands on something interesting. SRK was caught on camera while grooming the girls on how to indulge the paparazzi.

The three stepped out in the city during another promotional event on Wednesday. As the shutterbugs gathered to click the stars, Baadshah was seen directing Anushka and Katrina on which camera to look at so that the three would be picture-perfect! The result, indeed, was absolutely stunning! SRK went for a casual outfit and matched his black hoodie with jeans of the same colour. Anushka, on the other hand, upped the fashion quotient in a royal blue printed shirt and high-waisted pants. She completed her look with a black belt and danglers. Katrina looked every bit gorgeous in a floral dress and white heels.

Coming to Zero, the Aanand L. Rai directorial is set to hit the screens on December 21.