Shah Rukh Khan had the Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, knocking down Mannat

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is in India and is having some really interesting encounters. After landing in Mumbai, probably the first thing he did was to drop in at Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat. That involved quite a lot of Twitter interaction, though.

Before reaching Mannat, Jack tweeted to SRK, asking 'U Up'? SRK was not only up but 'up and ready'!

The last part was hilarious though. For those who don't know, SRK is infamous for his tardiness. He is known to turn up to meetings late, like, really, really, really late.

The first knock was virtual. That was probably followed by a real one!. Given that Dorsey's sense of humour seems to be at par with that of King Khan's, we are sure they had a great chat.

On that note, did you also know SRK learnt a good lesson from Dorsey? All Work and no Pray would make Jack a dull boy. Got to keep reminding ourselves that. Play and pray, both extremely crucial!

Today @jack made me realise with his calm demeanour & composed, nearly meditative mindset...’that all Work and no Pray, would make Jack a dull boy.” Thx for dropping in & also team @Twitter for a lively evening. Have a happy stay in India. pic.twitter.com/melFfe8NKJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 14, 2018

Before arriving in Mumbai, Dorsey was in Delhi and caught up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They had a talk regarding global conversation. The PM later tweeted, thanking Jack and saying that he has made good friends on the social networking platform.