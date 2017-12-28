Shah Rukh Khan has special wishes for birthday boy Salman Khan

The duo Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share a bond no less than their on-screen chemistry in Karan-Arjun, sometimes bitter but now a lot sweeter! Today, December 27, Salman turns 52 who celebrated his birthday at his Panvel Farmhouse. But his buddy Shah Rukh Bhai had to give it a miss. Nonetheless, that did not stop him from wishing Bhaijaan.

At a media event held yesterday, December, 26, the Raees actor was asked about his special wish for the birthday boy. In his inimitable style, SRK sang the popular number for the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star, “Tum Jiyo Hazaaro Saal, Saal Ke Dil Ho Pachaas Hazaar.” Further, he stated the reason as to why he would not be able to attend the bash, “God bless him and I really wanted to go to his farmhouse but since my kids are here I cannot leave. I sent him a message that after he comes back to Mumbai, we would meet. We can celebrate his birthday for months, so we will catch up once he returns.”

Time and again, both Salman and SRK have shown their fondness for each other by gifting expensive things. However, when asked about what will he gift Salman for his birthday, SRK retaliated with a smirk and said, “Sab kuch tereko hi bata doon (I should tell everything to you).”

After being thick buddies, they had a fallout few years back only to have reunited sometime back and the bond has only become stronger after the slight glitch. The two have been backing each other strongly from then- be it SRK revealing the first look of Bajrangi Bhaijaan or making a cameo appearance in Tubelight. Salman too is reported to be making a special appearance in Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film with Shah Rukh. But fans are more eager to see both the Khans back together on the silver screen.