Shah Rukh Khan has Zero return gifts for his birthday

This year has been quite special for Shah Rukh Khan’s fans. Although the actor didn’t have any release in these months, he has made it quite special for his fans by treating them on special days. On New Year’s i.e. January 1, 2018, the first teaser of his movie Zero was unveiled. Then on Eid this year, the second teaser was out which also featured Salman Khan, and now on his birthday, once again the actor has a special gift for his fans.

The trailer of the much-awaited film Zero will be launched on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. Yes, you guys read it right. The director of the film, Aanand L Rai told DNA, “We’ll come out with Zero’s trailer on November 2, Khansaab’s birthday. The shooting has been completed and the post-production is underway, as per the schedule.”

Needless to say, fans of Shah Rukh Khan are jumping with joy after reading this and we are also super excited for the trailer of the film.

Well, as Shah Rukh Khan has been giving gifts to his fans on special days, let’s hope his fans too give him a gift by making Zero a super hit at the box office. The actor’s last two releases Jab Harry Met Sejal (Rs 62 crore) and Raees (Rs 128.77 crore) didn’t do that great at the box office. The former was a flop and the latter was just semi-hit, so SRK surely needs a hit.

Zero also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. While a poster featuring Katrina has been unveiled, we are yet to get a glimpse of Anushka’s look from the movie.