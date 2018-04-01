home/ entertainment/ bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan: I am growing up very fast into a child with Zero

First published: March 29, 2018 11:50 AM IST | Updated: March 29, 2018 08:54 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film by Aanand L Rai is been in the news for a while now. The film will show Shah Rukh Khan playing the role of a vertically challenged man. After the trailer release on January 1, SRK has been using his social media handles quite extensively to promote the film. It looks like he’s taken it upon himself to let his fans know more about the film through his posts. King Khan shared details about his new media manager who is none other than Katrina Kaif and even feels that with Zero, he is growing up very fast into a child.

 

In Zero, SRK ditches his usual Bollywood romantic hero image and dons the role of a vertically challenged man who is also known as ‘Pagal’, ‘Mental’, ‘Shaayar’, and ‘Dhokebaaz’.

 

Zero is being directed by Aanand L Rai and also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Katrina is currently shooting for the film and has found herself being mentioned in Shah Rukh’s tweets. Recently, King Khan recreated a moment from the classic film Darr, by posing in front of Katrina’s poster in a way similar to the way he posed with Juhi Chawla’s poster back then.

 

Shah Rukh, Katrina and Anushka had previously acted together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2012. Zero is all set to hit the screens on December 21.

