Shah Rukh Khan: I am growing up very fast into a child with Zero

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film by Aanand L Rai is been in the news for a while now. The film will show Shah Rukh Khan playing the role of a vertically challenged man. After the trailer release on January 1, SRK has been using his social media handles quite extensively to promote the film. It looks like he’s taken it upon himself to let his fans know more about the film through his posts. King Khan shared details about his new media manager who is none other than Katrina Kaif and even feels that with Zero, he is growing up very fast into a child.

I am loving & living making Zero the Film. Thx @aanandlrai & the whole team for this. Only way to describe it is ‘ I am growing up very fast into a child...very fast’ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 29, 2018

In Zero, SRK ditches his usual Bollywood romantic hero image and dons the role of a vertically challenged man who is also known as ‘Pagal’, ‘Mental’, ‘Shaayar’, and ‘Dhokebaaz’.

Cos she doesn’t eat ice cream in real, Cos she has worked so hard & cos this reminds me of Darr...on @aanandlrai #Zero the film...’I lov u kkkKatrina..’ pic.twitter.com/YWZYClrcOQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 17, 2018

When the company is sooo scintillating & exciting that u can’t keep ur eyes open! Serves them right for calling me to early morning shoots for #Zero ( Pic courtesy: Katrina my media manager ) pic.twitter.com/eNnzchfVV0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2018

My media manager strikes again!! #KatrinaKaif extremely disturbed with my last dark selfie took it upon herself to rectify my photography game. Here is a sample of her amazing love for taking pics & keeping us all so entertained on the sets. pic.twitter.com/OOkoKMljPp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 9, 2018

Zero is being directed by Aanand L Rai and also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Katrina is currently shooting for the film and has found herself being mentioned in Shah Rukh’s tweets. Recently, King Khan recreated a moment from the classic film Darr, by posing in front of Katrina’s poster in a way similar to the way he posed with Juhi Chawla’s poster back then.

Thank u all for making Zero feel like a Hero. Sometimes our importance in life is not who we are, but what we make others become by our presence in their lives. @aanandlrai ‘s ‘Zero’ stands for that. #Zero20Million — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 5, 2018

Shah Rukh, Katrina and Anushka had previously acted together in Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2012. Zero is all set to hit the screens on December 21.