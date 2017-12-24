Shah Rukh Khan: I do not feel my age

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has said he does not feel like a 50-year-old man and is motivated to entertain his fans as he completes 25 years in the film industry. The actor, who was present at the Zee Cine Awards 2018 on Tuesday, received an award for completing 25 years in Bollywood, which coincided with the silver jubilee celebrations of the channel. Zee Cine Awards was a night filled with performances, moments and words of admiration that fraternity members had for each other.

While receiving the award, Shah Rukh said, “Honestly, when I came to Mumbai, I thought of working here for two years and going back to Delhi. But then my films started doing well and in the blink of an eye, 25 years were over.”

“Well, I am a 50-year-old man and in last 25 years, nothing has changed. My fans love me immensely, their support and interest to watch me in films have never changed. I do not feel my age. Rather I want to keep entertaining people for the rest of my life,” he added.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Anand L Rai’s next film as a dwarf. The film will also star Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles, while Rani Mukerji and Kajol will do special cameos. When asked about her excitement of working yet again with Shah Rukh and Kajol, Rani was prompt to respond, "Fabulous," and then went on to add, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai part 2”.

Besides, if latest reports are to be believed, SRK has also signed Rakesh Sharma’s biopic after Aamir Khan backed out of the project.

Zee Cine Awards will telecast on Zee TV on December 30, 2017.