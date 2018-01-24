Shah Rukh Khan: I’m undeserving of the Crystal Award, haven’t worked for it

Anyone, who’s anyone knows who Shah Rukh Khan is. If you don’t know the man, you’ve probably been living under a rock your whole life. Shah Rukh Khan is the Badshah of Bollywood, especially when it comes to winning awards. He has won 16 Filmfare awards and is the recipient of 6 IIFA awards. Needless to say, since the starting of his career, he has been a prime candidate at all award functions and the above-mentioned count is only a small fraction of the number. While all of his trophies have been awarded to him for his cinematic excellence, the Crystal Award, Shah Rukh claims, is one he does not deserve and has been given to him for work done by others.

Shah Rukh Khan won the Crystal Award at the 2018 World Economic Forum for his work in the rehabilitation of acid attack survivors through his non-profit organization, Meer Foundation. Speaking at a program titled An Insight, An Idea with Shah Rukh Khan, the actor said that he has received a lot of awards in his lifetime and that as an actor one is supposed to be a “narcissistic” and “self-obsessed” character. But according to King Khan, he didn’t expect an award for social work. “It’s truly undeserving. I got an award for someone else work, courage and great thoughts,” he said.

The Bollywood’s Badshah then talked about how he has always grown up among women and has the utmost respect for them. He said that after his father passed away, he grew up with his mother and sister and that they have been a major reason for what he is today. SRK added that throughout his career he has worked with a lot of women and has seen first-hand how the actor takes all the glory for the success of a film. But at the same time, he mentioned that actresses have always been strong women and never has he seen anyone complaining about the issue.

At the event, SRK also praised Prime Minister Modi and expressed how he appreciates the fact that the Government has taken steps in recognizing acid victims but according to him, rehab takes a long process and help from people outside the government is needed. He lauded the government for taking a step for women empowerment citing the example of Triple Talaq. He also cited the government’s Beti Bachao Scheme and Make In India initiative and how it will reap benefits for the country.

Shah Rukh Khan won the Crystal Award alongside Sir Elton John and Cate Blanchett.