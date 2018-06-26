Shah Rukh Khan, Imran Khan and more; stars who married their childhood loves

Nothing stays constant in this industry, especially love. Relationships change at a blink of an eye and breakup stories create the most amount of buzz. But…there’s always a but! Contrary to this trend of link-ups and breakups, there are a few stars who reinstituted our belief in love as they tied the knot with their childhood sweethearts. The list of such stars is short but quite impactful.

Take a look…

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

The King of romance, Shah Rukh Khan fell in love with Gauri Khan, at the mere age of 18 and the saga of their puppy love began. Gauri initially paid no heed to SRK, but soon he managed to win over the lady with his charm. But of course, they had issues. SRK’s possessiveness did take a toll over their relationship leading to the constant fights between the two. And the fact that Shah Rukh Khan was a Muslim and Gauri a Hindu too proved to be a hindrance in their affair. All sorted later; SRK and Gauri’s is the strongest couple ever!

Imran Khan and Avantika Sharma

His movies may not have been a hit but his love story with Avantika Sharma surely proved to be a blockbuster. In a time when young stars refrained from tying the knot in order to sustain their careers, Imran Khan came as a fresh air who settled in a matrimony with his childhood love Avantika. They fell in love when they were 19 and their relationship has been rock solid since then!

Ayushmaan Khurrana and Tahira

Cupid struck them too when they attended physics tuitions together. Ayushmann and Tahira had a crush on each other for long, but they played it cool. Crush turned into love and it was a happily ever after for the two.

Fardeen Khan and Natasha

Fardeen Khan apparently met the love of his life Natasha in the US when he was there for his graduation. We aren’t sure on how their love bloomed but we sure know how the man proposed the lady. He popped up the question mid-air in a flight and voila, here’s a happy ending to their love story.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Though they might have been divorced now, but Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan’s love story is the best we have heard till date. It was a love at first sight when they saw each other at a traffic signal. The love-struck two soon took their relationship forward and tied the knot.

Don’t these stories make you believe in true love?