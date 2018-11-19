image
Monday, November 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Shah Rukh Khan invites 'AbRam's father's father' Amitabh Bachchan home

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan invites 'AbRam's father's father' Amitabh Bachchan home

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   November 19 2018, 5.21 pm
back
AbRam KhanAmitabh BachchanBollywoodEntertainmentFather's FatherInviteShah Rukh Khan
nextRanveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Wedding: Kareena Kapoor confirms her presence at their reception?
ALSO READ

Lux Golden Rose Awards: Here's all the backstage action

Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood’s Badshah turns Maharaja for Air India

Amitabh Bachchan's recent post on Shah Rukh Khan's little AbRam is a déjà vu of sorts