Shah Rukh Khan invites 'AbRam's father's father' Amitabh Bachchan home

How many of you saw the super adorable photo posted by Amitabh Bachchan wherein he and little AbRam Khan are seen holding hands? The picture just led to a sweet conversation on Instagram. AbRam's papa Shah Rukh Khan has now extended a warm invitation to Big B, along with some really special attractions.

From Big B's post, we came to know that little AbRam thinks he is SRK's dad and wonders why he doesn't stay with them. This could be a good reason to have the megastar home, right? SRK requested him to come over on Saturdays. "He has some really amazing games on his iPad...u can play Doodle Jump with him," he wrote. This must have put a smile on Bachchan's face as well...

As he grows up, AbRam will definitely know that his dad and the other who lovingly held his hand have done some timeless films that are still enjoyed by the audience!

Workwise, Shah Rukh is now busy with Zero. With a month to go before its release, he begins promotions soon. Bachchan's last release Thugs of Hindostan saw him performing powerful actions but failed to rake in money. He will be next seen in Dharma Production's Brahmastra.