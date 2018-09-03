Shah Rukh Khan is King thanks to this Khan’s father

Shah Rukh Khan, SRK, the King of Bollywood; one may call him innumerable names, but the fact remains that there can be only one, indisputable Baadshah of the industry, and that is this man. He came to the tinsel town with little more than nothing, and professed his dream to the sea. Who knew, one day he would indeed rule the heart of not just this city, but the entire world. Shah Rukh Khan is the name. However, he was not always the King Khan. He has seen his share of struggles. But there was one Khan who was a part of those days of SRK. And he was, not Salman Khan, but his father Salim Khan.

It so happened that Shah Rukh was a part of the grand finale of Dus Ka Dum 3, which was being hosted by his dear friend Salman Khan. It was on the podium of the same that he made this heartwarming revelation. "The first time I came to Mumbai as a struggling actor, I had my meals at Salman's place where Salim Khanji supported me a lot. It is because of them I have become 'Shah Rukh Khan'. I have come on the show only because of Salman and I will go wherever he tells me to go," said Khan.

That's one memory to hold on to. After all, you may have innumerable friends when you have fame and money, but the ones who stand by you during the absence of both, are the keepers.

Shah Rukh will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's ZERO, where he will be seen as a dwarf, and will be reuniting with his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The movie which will hit the screens on Christmas will also feature a cameo by Salman Khan, and by a plethora of Bollywood beauties, including late Sridevi.