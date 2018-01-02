Shah Rukh Khan is ‘Zero’ in his latest film

When the biggest film hero of our times risks everything to call his next film Zero, you know that things are getting serious. Shah Rukh Khan launched the first motion poster of Zero on the internet and we think it’s a very cool move from an actor who has had a bad 2017.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has teamed up with Aanand L Rai for the first time, announced the title of the film and unveiled a teaser video on Twitter, on the first day of 2018.

Earlier, SRK had hinted at the poster launch when he asked the film’s director Aanand L Rai about the release of the film's name.

And me also waiting for @aanandlrai film Title with the girls and the whole team. Happy New year all u very loved people. #Kal5BajeSRK pic.twitter.com/1904UTRD08 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2017

#ZERO18 is trending on the internet for quite some time now, just without the name. Yesterday, ace actress Anushka Sharma, who is just back in the game from her glamorous wedding had tweeted saying that the real party for New Year’s will be 1st Jan 2018. She said that a surprise is waiting and the gift for New Year’s will be delivered today. Well as promised, we guess they did.

Titled Zero, the teaser showed King Khan in a never-seen-before avatar, as SRK danced around throughout the one-minute-long teaser. The film boasts of jaw-dropping special effects and it will be amazing to see how SRK’s character will be presented on screen. SRK plays a ‘dwarf’ or a physically challenged man in the film.

Singing Mohammed Rafi’s classic song “Iss Diwane Dilne Kya Jadoo Chalaya”, SRK jumped around a huge room in three avatars wearing boxer-vest, a tuxedo, and casual wear. The interesting part of the teaser was it's opening. It opened with a number of words describing King Khan’s character like 'Mental', 'Pagal', 'Dhokebaaz' and 'Shayaar'.

It is also speculated that SRK will have a double role in the film and Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma will be seen playing his love interests.

'Zero' is set to hit the screens on December 21st, 2018.