Shah Rukh Khan jets off to New York, his kind gesture at the airport will win your heart!

Darshana Devi May 15 2019, 9.45 am May 15 2019, 9.45 am

If you’re looking for a place with high chances of spotting Bollywood celebrities, then you can definitely head to the Mumbai International Airport. Be it the wee hours of the night or bang in the middle of the day, A-listers of B-Town are always moving in and out of there. Wednesday morning was no exception. Bollywood’s King, Shah Rukh Khan, happens to be the latest celebrity snapped by our shutterbugs at the airport and what the superstar did sure proves that he is indeed the King of hearts.

SRK stopped by and obliged a fan with a selfie. The young girl was on crutches and seemed more than happy to pose with the star. That was definitely quite kind of Shah Rukh and he has, once again, proved to be a charmer! For his travel, SRK opted for an all-black ensemble and looked dashing in his Balenciaga jacket. He used a pair of round glares to complement his looks. FYI, the actor jetted off to New York. From one busy city to another!

Check out his tweet:

Flying into another city that never sleeps... A great idea for someone like me. New York calling. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 14, 2019

Here’s a video of SRK posing with his fan:

Reports have it that the actor will be a part of David Letterman's Netflix talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. He will be shooting the particular episode in front of a live audience on May 16, is what we hear.

The show boasts of some great guests and SRK's appearance is only fitting. It has hosted many prominent personalities such as Barack Obama, Jay-Z, Howard Stern, George Clooney, Tina Fey and Malala Yousafzai.