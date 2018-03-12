Shah Rukh Khan jumps into a pool, find out why

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reached a mammoth 33 million followers on twitter on Sunday, February 11 and King Khan celebrated it by thanking his followers in a strange way. The Badshah of Bollywood tweeted out a video of him thanking his fans and then jumping into a pool of water and swimming while holding his breath.

This didn’t go as planned...but on a lazy Sunday afternoon, with my limited floatation expertise..this is the best I could do! Judge nahi karna, feel karna...Thx. pic.twitter.com/50miTK7QKK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 11, 2018

SRK’s message was “heart-felt” and came from the “bottom of his heart”. Shah Rukh is presently working on Aanand L Rai’s film, Zero, where he plays the role of a vertically challenged man. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. This is the second time that Shah Rukh is working with both Anushka and Katrina in the same film. The trio had earlier worked together in Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan. While, Zero is scheduled to be released on December 21.

Shah Rukh earlier told media outlets that taking up a project is an organic process for him. The 52-year-old does not go looking for films and said that every artist has their own way of selecting films. He believes that it is the movie that chooses him not the other way round.

When asked if he’d do films that promote campaigns, he said "Everybody has their own system of doing a film, why they do, how they do. I feel a film." King Khan added, "I don't go searching for a film. I have been a producer for 15 years, I have never produced a film that I think I should do. I think films choose me."