Shah Rukh Khan: Kalinga Sena threatens black ink attack on the actor

A local political outfit threatened to throw ink on Shah Rukh Khan and show him a black flag when the Bollywood star arrives in Bhubaneshwar during the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018. Shah Rukh is scheduled to reach the city next week and the threat was declared by a group calling itself Kalinga Sena, as per reports.

On November 22, the Kalinga Sena demanded an apology from Khan for allegedly insulting Odisha and its people in his 17-year-old film titled Ashoka. "We have made preparation to throw ink on the actor's face and show him black flag at any place from the airport to the stadium. Our activists will remain present all along the road where Khan is likely to visit," Kalinga Sena general secretary Nihar Pani said in a statement.

The group reportedly filed a complaint with the cops on November 1, claiming that Khan hurt Odia sentiments and dishonoured the state’s culture with his portrayal of the Kalinga war in an incorrect way.

The Kalinga war was fought back in 265 BC when the emperor of India Ashoka defeated the king of Kalinga in a long and bloody war, before annexing the state to the Mauryan empire. The battle saw a lot of deaths and casualties, prompting Ashoka to pick up Buddhism as his religion.