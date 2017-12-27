Shah Rukh Khan knows he won’t win a Filmfare

Shahrukh Khan loves the Filmfare awards. The Badshah of Bollywood has had a rather forgetful year at the box office and knows, more than anyone else, that the black lady isn’t coming home with him for his performance in either When Harry Met Sejal or Raees. The King, however, will still be seen at the awards this year. He will be hosting the show.

The Baadshah of Bollywood said, "The year I feel I will get an award I don't host and perform, but if I know I will not get an award I agree to host."

Self-deprecating humour is hard to find in Bollywood and it was refreshing to see the King use the style to good use. He was revealing the date of the awards to the media in Mumbai on Tuesday. Khan has no plans of roasting the actors this time around.

“My wife told me that you aren’t at the same level anymore. You are a senior and you should behave like one,” he said.

The awards will be held in Mumbai on January 20th, 2018.